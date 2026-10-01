Steelers Promote DB Doneiko Slaughter

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Steelers also elevated RB Lew Nichols to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 4 against the Browns.

Slaughter, 24, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas following the 2025 draft.

He was among the final roster cuts and signed a futures deal with the Steelers after the season, where he was elevated from the practice squad each of the first three weeks.

In 2026, Slaughter has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.