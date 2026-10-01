49ers Sign WR Brandin Cooks To Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed WR Brandin Cooks from the practice squad to the active roster.

The 49ers released WR KhaDarel Hodge in a corresponding move and also signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad.

Cooks, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal in March 2025. However, they elected to cut him loose after the trade deadline. The Bills signed him to a contract in November, and he then signed with San Francisco’s practice squad near the end of September this year.

In 2025, Cooks appeared in 15 games and recorded 24 receptions for 279 yards (11.6 YPC).