Eagles Sign LB Anfernee Orji

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed LB Anfernee Orji to the practice squad.

The Eagles placed LB Chance Campbell on practice squad injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Orji, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Vanderbilt. He was among their final roster cuts and spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal.

From there, the Saints waived Orji in May 2025 but he was claimed by Tennessee. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and was waived with an injury designation during camp.

Orji signed with the Giants in late July but was let go after training camp.

In 2024, Orji appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 30 total tackles and two tackles for loss.