Steelers Hosted Eight Free Agents On Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially hosted eight free agents for workouts on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Miles Battle C James Brockermeyer T Andrew Coker C Gus Hartwig RB Terrell Jennings LB Marte Mapu LB Chad Muma T Tomas Rimac

The Steelers also hosted DE Cam Sample for a visit.

Sample, 26, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sample finished the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that included a $788,142 signing bonus before re-signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last off-season. The 49ers signed him to a contract back in April and he would later have a brief stint with the Falcons before being released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Sample appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and made two starts. He tallied 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.