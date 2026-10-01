AFC Notes: Amarius Mims, Olaivavega Ioane, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals limited Steelers DE T.J. Watt to just one tackle and no sacks in Week 3. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher highly praised OT Amarius Mims for his performance in Sunday’s game.

“There’s a lot of really talented people, but there’s a fraction of the players in this league that truly can be special and he is in that fraction,” Pitcher said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “T.J. Watt is one of the best to ever do that job. To be matched up one-on-one as often as he was without help yesterday (he got some, but not a lot), and to just be consistent and to take the right set. There’s such a confidence for him in knowing, ‘If I just take this set on the angle that I need to take it on and my eyes are in the right place and I strike when I’m supposed to strike,’ there’s very little the guy across from him can do to counter that. He just has to stay on the path he’s on.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Mims has taken to their coaching and prepared him to go up against Watt going into the game.

“He’s practicing hard. He’s really taking it to heart what we need out of him,” Taylor said. “T.J. is a heck of a player. We’re not going to fall asleep on that. I told Mims before the game and during the game. Don’t have an ego about it. If you need something. He handled it really well. He had command and a lot of confidence.”

Ravens

With Ravens centers Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic both injured against the Cowboys, first-round rookie Olaivavega Ioane will likely move to center per HC Jesse Minter.

“As we’ll sort through making our roster better over the next couple of days, he’ll prepare to potentially play that position,” Minter said via The Athletic. “We’ll figure out the best five guys to put out there in this particular week as we may add a piece or two from losing a couple of guys. But major shoutout to him, to be a first-round pick and sort of deal with the pressure and things of that, and obviously to be kind of rolled in there as a starter right from the beginning.”

Minter added that Andrew Vorhees and Emery Jones will battle for the starting right guard role if they elect to move Ioane. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey indicated that he broke his right wrist in Week 3’s win over the Bengals. Ramsey said he’s seeing how well he can protect his injury, but wants to make sure his quality doesn’t dip.

“I got to be able to protect it, obviously,” Ramsey said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “[It’s a] broken wrist, so it’s not like I can’t really do anything about it. It’s just going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.”

Ramsey wouldn’t comment on his availability going forward.

“It was hurting,” Ramsey said. “We’ll see. That’s all I can give you, I think.”

Steelers CB Jamel Dean was impressed by how third-round CB Daylen Everette stepped in, including making a big pass defense on third down.

“I was very impressed at how he responded because I remember being out as a rookie, you get the little jitters,” Dean said. “But once he made his play, he kind of settled in. So I was like, OK, I see you. I love it.”

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday. When asked if Porter’s participation in practice is an indication that he will play in Thursday’s game, HC Mike McCarthy responded: “We hope so. Today’s another day. Obviously, we’re on a Thursday schedule, so today is more of a jog through. So, yeah, we’ll see how he does today.” (Nick Farabaugh)

returned to practice on Tuesday. When asked if Porter’s participation in practice is an indication that he will play in Thursday’s game, HC responded: “We hope so. Today’s another day. Obviously, we’re on a Thursday schedule, so today is more of a jog through. So, yeah, we’ll see how he does today.” (Nick Farabaugh) Obviously, Pittsburgh ended up trading Porter late Wednesday night after ruling him out from Thursday’s game against the Browns because of his “back injury.” Porter might make his debut for the Cowboys on Sunday.