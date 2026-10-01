Ravens Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Baltimore Ravens re-signed LB Carl Jones to their practice squad and cut LB Jamon Johnson in a corresponding move. 

Ravens helmet

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DL Rayshaun Benny
  2. WR Xavier Guillory
  3. LB Adisa Isaac
  4. OL Gerard Lichtenhan
  5. DL David Olajiga (International)
  6. TE Ty Pezza
  7. LB Kaimon Rucker
  8. RB Jonathan Ward
  9. OL AJ Arcuri
  10. TE Nick Vannett
  11. OL Chuma Edoga
  12. DB Lardarius Webb
  13. WR Gage Larvadain
  14. DB Amani Oruwariye
  15. C Andre James
  16. G Kyle Hergel
  17. LB Carl Jones

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bears later signed Jones to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2025. He bounced on and off their roster for most of the season before the Ravens claimed him in December. Baltimore cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2026, Jones has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two total tackles. 

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