Ravens Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Baltimore Ravens re-signed LB Carl Jones to their practice squad and cut LB Jamon Johnson in a corresponding move.
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Rayshaun Benny
- WR Xavier Guillory
- LB Adisa Isaac
- OL Gerard Lichtenhan
- DL David Olajiga (International)
- TE Ty Pezza
- LB Kaimon Rucker
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL AJ Arcuri
- TE Nick Vannett
- OL Chuma Edoga
- DB Lardarius Webb
- WR Gage Larvadain
- DB Amani Oruwariye
- C Andre James
- G Kyle Hergel
- LB Carl Jones
Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Bears later signed Jones to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2025. He bounced on and off their roster for most of the season before the Ravens claimed him in December. Baltimore cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2026, Jones has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two total tackles.
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