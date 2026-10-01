Ravens Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Baltimore Ravens re-signed LB Carl Jones to their practice squad and cut LB Jamon Johnson in a corresponding move.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

DL Rayshaun Benny WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac OL Gerard Lichtenhan DL David Olajiga (International) TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker RB Jonathan Ward OL AJ Arcuri TE Nick Vannett OL Chuma Edoga DB Lardarius Webb WR Gage Larvadain DB Amani Oruwariye C Andre James G Kyle Hergel LB Carl Jones

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bears later signed Jones to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2025. He bounced on and off their roster for most of the season before the Ravens claimed him in December. Baltimore cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2026, Jones has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two total tackles.