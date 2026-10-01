Rams Signed S Tanner Ingle

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed S Tanner Ingle to the practice squad, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Here’s a current look at the Rams’ practice squad:

DB Nick Andersen

WR Alex Bachman

T Austin Blaske

P Jack Bouwmeester (international)

DB Nyzier Fourqurean

G Blake Hance

DB Cam Lampkin

DT Larrell Murchison

LB Eli Neal

DT Bill Norton

LB Darryl Peterson

WR Brennan Presley

TE Dan Villari

RB Jordan Waters

LB Jamie Sheriff

DT Jaxson Moi

S Tanner Ingle

Ingle, 26, played five years at N.C. State and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and second-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing a futures deal to return in 2024, repeating the process that year as well. He bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad last season and was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

Los Angeles re-signed him to their practice squad after training camp but let him go a few days ago.

In 2026, Ingle has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded one tackle.