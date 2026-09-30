AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Jaylen Warren, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor is hopeful WR Colbie Young ‘s knee injury isn’t long-term. He said Young will miss this week and then they will manage going forward. (Jay Morrison)

is hopeful WR ‘s knee injury isn’t long-term. He said Young will miss this week and then they will manage going forward. (Jay Morrison) Taylor noted DBs Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger are in “we’ll see” mode with their injuries. (Morrison)

Browns

The Browns are shockingly sitting at 2-1 after back-to-back wins, yet HC Todd Monken said QB Deshaun Watson still has room for improvement.

“I’m just really happy for him,” Monken told reporters. “Again, the work he’s put in, certainly he knows he can play better. We can certainly coach better around him. And all we’re trying to do is this week, clean up what we can clean up in a short week and be ready to go and be as fresh as we can be for Thursday night, to better put our best foot forward.”

With starting C Elgton Jenkins in the concussion protocol, Monken said C Luke Wypler would start if he cannot go, and Parker Brailsford will be the backup. (Tony Grossi)

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren being able to suit up on Sunday after sustaining a shoulder injury earned him respect from QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I was told yesterday, ‘Don’t throw Jaylen the ball in practice,‘” Rodgers said, via Steelers Wire. “‘Why?’ ‘He’s got a shoulder [injury].’ Then I saw [Warren] today, and he had the little something on there. What a tough guy. I’ve always had respect for him, playing against him, and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season. He is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever played with.”

Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers also had interest in veteran OL Mekhi Becton before he signed with the Packers.

before he signed with the Packers. Steelers HC Mike McCarthy talked about CB Joey Porter Jr. playing in Week 4 on Thursday: “I hope so. We have a plan for Joey. He’s in the same situation as anyone coming off a medical situation.” (Ray Fittipaldo)