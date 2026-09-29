AFC Notes: Mason Graham, Tyler Loop, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor enjoys the benefit of getting to swap in fresh pass rushers on defense, leading the Bengals to be one of the top pass-rushing units in the league so far this season.

“You’re able to put fresh guys in the game at that moment,” Taylor said, via The Athletic. “That’s just so critical to be able to have that depth, keep those guys fresh over the course of the game and not put too many snaps on them. And you’re not taking them out because you feel like they need a breather, but you’re worried about who’s going in. We don’t really have that concern now. Everybody’s playing at a high level.”

Taylor went on to specifically praise the performance of young pass rushers Cashius Howell and Shemar Stewart.

“He’s a really dependable player for us and somebody we can count on,” Taylor mentioned of Howell. “I thought he did a really good job in the run game last week against Tampa. This week he got to pay off in the pass game as well. For him and Cashius to both close out that game for us on the last play was really neat. But Ced’s an easy guy to pull for because he just kind of goes about his business and is dependable, and you’ve got to have those types of guys on your 53.”

“Just look at Shemar’s sack,” Taylor added on Stewart. “Shemar’s fresh in the game, chipping the back, and sees a gap and is able to explode through there because he’s fresh.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken is excited about DL Mason Graham‘s development, even if his rookie year wasn’t what fans hoped for.

“We are in the business of wanting success so early,” Monken explained, via Browns Wire. “So, when you have a young player like Mason (Graham), and he comes in a year ago, and we want it now, we want everything now. We want our players to be great. From the moment they get here, we want to be great on every offense, defense, and special teams from the moment you get here. And we’re always under construction…I see with a lot of our players, that they are gonna continue to grow. He is one of those. And we’re gonna be less flashy and more consistent.”

Ravens

Ravens K Tyler Loop nailed a 56-yard game-winning field goal in Brazil to defeat the Cowboys, which sent teammates, including QB Lamar Jackson, running onto the field in celebration. Jackson told Loop that his legacy is beginning now in Brazil with a kick that will certainly win over Baltimore fans.

“I was saying on the sideline, ‘Your legacy starting now,’ because I feel like he has been facing adversity,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I said, ‘What a way to start your legacy in Brazil,’ and he finished the rest. He did it. Shout out to special teams, shout out to Loop.”