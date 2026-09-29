Bengals Worked Out Five Defensive Players

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Cincinnati Bengals hosted five defensive players for workouts on Tuesday, including DB Demani Richardson.

DB Beau Brade LB Emany Johnson DB Isaiah Nwokobia LB Anfernee Orji DB Demani Richardson

Richardson, 25, was a five-year starter at Texas A&M, earning SEC All-Freshman team honors in 2019 and All-SEC third team honors in 2021.

He wound up going undrafted following the 2024 draft and signed a rookie contract with the Panthers. He was released coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their roster. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, making one start. He tallied seven total tackles, including a fumble recovery.