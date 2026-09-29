Ravens Tried Out Three Centers Including Graham Glasgow

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Ravens tried out OL Kingsley Eguakun, Graham Glasgow and Kyle Hergel.

All three can play center and interior offensive line, a major pain point for the Ravens after they lost both their centers in Week 3 to long-term injuries.

The Lions cut Glasgow this offseason and he was planning to mull retirement, so we’ll see if Baltimore can lure him back to play.

Glasgow, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

The Broncos opted to release Glasgow in 2023 and he returned to the Lions on a one-year deal. Detroit re-signed Glasgow on a three-year, $20 million deal ahead of the 2024 season.

However, he was released again ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Glasgow appeared in 15 games for the Lions and made 14 starts at center.