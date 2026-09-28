Ravens Centers Jovaughn Gwyn & Ethan Pocic Suffered Long-Term Injuries

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens HC Jesse Minter said it looks like starting C Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and backup C Ethan Pocic (knee) are dealing with long-term injuries.

Minter mentioned first-round OL Vega Ioane will get ready to play center but also brought up the possibility of adding a center externally.

Gwyn, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,945,828 rookie contract that included a $105,828 signing bonus when Atlanta waived him after camp in 2024. He was brought back to the practice squad days after and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2025 season.

From there, Vaughn signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2026 season.

In 2026, Gwyn has started three games for the Ravens at center.

Pocic, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns in 2022.

Pocic then re-signed with Cleveland on a three-year deal back in 2023. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with Baltimore.

In 2025, Pocic appeared in and started in 13 games for the Browns at center.

In 2026, Pocic has appeared in one game for the Ravens.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ center position as the news becomes available.