AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Amarius Mims, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals RT Amarius Mims has been impressive through the first two weeks of the season. When asked if Mims could switch spots with LT Orlando Brown Jr., OC Dan Pitcher responded that he doesn’t see “the value in that right now.”



“I personally don’t see the value in that right now. I mean, Houston’s a great example. There are great right defensive ends and great left defensive ends, and most guys play both sides,” Pitcher said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “I think the notion of the blindside (left tackle) came from an era where most teams were dropping back from under center with right-handed quarterbacks, and you’re with no play fake to your left, and you’re dropping back from under center. I don’t necessarily think that you need your best guy at left if that makes sense. You need two really good tackles, and Amarius is playing at a really high level. We’ve seen Orlando Brown play at a high level, and I know Orlando expects himself to play at a high level, and I think he’ll get there. So that’s where we’re at.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was notably booed by their home fans in Cleveland’s preseason game against the Bills. Going into the home opener in Week 3, Watson said he’s moved past the previous moment and wants to give fans something to cheer about in Sunday’s game.

“I don’t ever try to go at war with the fans,” Watson said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “The biggest thing (now) is getting ready to get this big win for the city of Cleveland. That (preseason game) is in the past. We keep pushing forward.”

Browns HC Todd Monken’s message to Watson is the “let it rip” after his near two-year absence.

“Deshaun (worked) 22 months to come back to play and give (himself) a chance to play at a high level,” Monken said. “And that’s really cool. So let it rip. What do you have to fear? Let it rip. Let’s improve every day as a team and as a unit.”

Watson reiterated that they are past worrying about how he might be greeted by their fans and feels like there is “great energy” around the team coming out of their Week 2 comeback win over the Buccaneers.

“We’re past that,” Watson said. “I don’t want to backtrack on anything. We’re moving forward. There’s great energy now, great energy this week within the locker room and within the city. So let’s continue to build on that.”

Browns S Grant Delpit on his status for Sunday with shoulder issue: “I’m going to play. I’m going to play.” (Easterling)

Ravens

Ravens WRs Devontez Walker, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Wester and Elijah Sarratt combined for just three receptions for 67 yards in their Week 2 loss to the Saints. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter said they used a lot of multiple tight end sets and their lack of action is related to the “circumstances of the game.”

“Offensively, we did a lot of stuff with multiple tight ends, and so it just was kind of the way it was,” Minter said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “(Sarratt) was really kind of like the fifth receiver in a reserve role. He was a backup at a couple different spots. We ended up not having the ball a lot in the second half from some of the long drives we gave up on defense. So, I think that was really just a circumstance of the game and kind of where he was at in the pecking order going into the game.”

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman recorded seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. Baltimore OC Declan Doyle thinks the receiver has grown since the offseason and has earned his trust.

“I think he has grown,” Doyle said. “Obviously, getting exposed to him in the offseason was great just being around him every day and starting to see how he worked and all that. Obviously, we missed him for a little bit during OTAs, but he had a good training camp. I have been really excited about him. He has certainly earned trust with myself, the rest of the staff. He has been great, and we have enjoyed being around him. It has been fun to watch the seriousness of his preparation and what he brings to that room from a leadership standpoint.”

Baltimore was without WR Zay Flowers in Week 2. Bateman said being without their top receiver hurt them but is confident in the rest of their receivers.

“Obviously, losing Zay always hurts,” Bateman said. “He is our No. 1 receiver. But the guys that we have got are able to get the job done as well. We just came up short. We have come up short with Zay on the field before. We have come up short without Zay. That is football. We just keep putting our best foot forward.”

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan is expected to make his season debut in Week 3 after working back from a knee injury in December.