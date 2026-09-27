AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct; WR Tee Higgins was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct; and CB D.J. Turner was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness. Bengals WRwas fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct; WRwas fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct; and CBwas fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness.

Browns

The Browns signed RB Nick Chubb to a one-day contract so he could retire with the team, calling it a “sad ending” to his career but saying he was ready for closure. (Petrak)

to a one-day contract so he could retire with the team, calling it a “sad ending” to his career but saying he was ready for closure. (Petrak) Chubb on why he’s retiring: “I feel I gave it all I had. I left it all out there.” (Grossi)

Chubb on his career-altering injury: “I’m blessed to be able to walk and to run. I played two years after that injury (in Pittsburgh.)” (Grossi)

Per ESPN Cleveland, the Browns had multiple representatives in attendance at Texas vs. Tennessee on Saturday.

Browns HC Todd Monken on Deshaun Watson ‘s week of practice: “He’s had his best week. And it’s been building. His confidence should be at an all-time high.” (Petrak)

on ‘s week of practice: “He’s had his best week. And it’s been building. His confidence should be at an all-time high.” (Petrak) Browns DE Sam Williams was fined $6,361 for unnecessary roughness.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the focal point of OC Declan Doyle‘s offense, with HC Jesse Minter noting that he and Jackson were looking forward to working together as a group.

“I knew Lamar and had talked to him on the phone a few times. He was involved in the interview process,” Minter said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “I knew he was excited about something different, but I wanted him to really be excited about Declan and the direction of the offense. We came away from that meeting like, ‘Wow, this dude is all in. He’s really excited.’ He told me right then that he was going to be there for a lot of the offseason program. That was the first thing he told me, without me even bringing it up. When you have an MVP-caliber quarterback, it’s a partnership with the head coach. I needed him to feel that. I needed him to feel how important it was that the relationship side between myself and ‘Dec’ was going to be really important, that both of us wanted the job because of what he’s capable of.”

“I feel like I’m a rookie or a second-year guy,” Jackson said earlier this week. “It’s not about the new system or the new coaches or anything like that. The past is the past, and you can’t dwell on that. I’m focused on what’s going on right now. I’m just excited to get back out there and start the season off better than we did last year. I want to win (Sunday) and focus on winning a whole lot more games this season, and hopefully that gets us to the promised land.”

“I think it was important for him to express to us that, ‘Hey, I’m bought in, I’m ready to go and I’m excited about what’s new,’” Doyle added. “You can only go as fast and as far as your operators. Those positions are trigger points, and he’s certainly one of those. He was hungry to learn it, and it really hasn’t changed all the way up until now.”

Ravens DE Trey Hendrickson was fined $17,911 for a hit on a quarterback, and LB Roquan Smith was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness.