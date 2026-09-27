Browns Don’t Plan To Trade Shedeur Sanders Or Dillon Gabriel

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns don’t plan to trade either backup QB Shedeur Sanders or No. 3 QB Dillon Gabriel, either now or ahead of the trade deadline in November.

There have been several notable quarterback injuries already this season, which could generate trade interest for teams with passers to spare.

Sanders could be starting for Cleveland sooner rather than later, so it’s no surprise the Browns don’t plan to deal him.

Gabriel’s fit with the organization is more up in the air, both short term as the No. 3 on the depth chart and long-term, given most expect Cleveland to pursue a quarterback of the future in next year’s draft.

Cleveland kept him despite trade speculation coming out of the preseason but they did put him on injured reserve with a back injury. Sixth-round QB Taylen Green has been operating as the No. 3 quarterback.

It’s hard to imagine the Browns would have a prohibitive asking price for Gabriel but he does have two more years on his rookie contract beyond this season.

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado for the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and he signed a four-year, $4.647 million rookie contract that included a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

Gabriel, 25, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, and he signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

In 2025, Gabriel appeared in nine games for the Browns and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 937 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 86 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.