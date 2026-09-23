AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson commented on his performance in the team’s win over the Buccaneers and gave thanks to HC Todd Monken for trusting him to execute his game plan.

“I leave my journey in God’s hands, keep working hard and keep pushing forward, and let the outcome be the outcome,” Watson said, via BrownsWire.com. “I told Monk at halftime just to trust me with the ball in my hands and let me go out there and operate. Let him scheme it up, call the plays, and I’m going to trust his mindset. Let’s go execute.”

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry isn’t worried about his lack of carries, but told reporters the team didn’t do a good enough job to win their most recent matchup, and HC Jesse Minter agreed that the team around Henry needs to succeed as well to win next week.

“We just weren’t good enough in the second half to win this game,” Henry said, via the Baltimore Sun. “We were put in a position to win this game. We just have to be better. We just weren’t good enough — at all.”

“Derrick was definitely himself,” Minter added. “This team is going to have a lead [again],” Minter said. “We are going to continue to chase and learn from what happened in those situations. We will get better and put our guys in the best position to be successful given the circumstances.”

Steelers

The Steelers’ offense struggled in their 20-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 2, finishing with 235 yards. Pittsburgh LT Troy Fautanu called it a “frustrating” all-around game for their offense.

“It’s frustrating, just all around as an offense,” Fautanu said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We couldn’t really get anything going, and when we did, we just couldn’t convert; we just couldn’t score.”

Fautanu said they didn’t execute well against New England’s pass rush, despite their coaches preparing them throughout the week.

“They were giving us different looks, different pressures, different stunts,” Fautanu said. “Obviously, the coaches go over it during the week. We’ve got to be able to go out there and execute and block our men regardless of if we’re one-on-one. We’ve just got to do a better job.”

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said their protection was not consistent enough.

“Our protections weren’t clean,” McCarthy said. “We had opportunities, whether it was communication and breakdowns, clearly in the first half that took away some opportunities for big plays. … The consistency of winning in the trenches, we need to be better there. But the reality of it is the detail is not there, and that’s on coaching. It starts with me.”