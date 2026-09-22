AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter was asked if RB Derrick Henry was dealing with anything and said he “was himself most of the game” but admitted some guys deal with in-game ailments. (Cordell Woodland)

was asked if RB was dealing with anything and said he “was himself most of the game” but admitted some guys deal with in-game ailments. (Cordell Woodland) Baltimore WR Rashod Bateman clarified there was no miscommunication on the game-sealing interception late against the Saints: “No miscommunication at all. Ran the right route, looked up, the ball was what it was.” (Sam Cohn)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Pittman ‘s foot injury is not the same one from training camp, and he’s uncertain about Pittman’s Week 3 status despite some recent positive steps forward. (Nick Farabaugh)

said WR ‘s foot injury is not the same one from training camp, and he’s uncertain about Pittman’s Week 3 status despite some recent positive steps forward. (Nick Farabaugh) McCarthy feels the constant changes on the offensive line has really held back the unit through two games: “I think in hindsight you go back and you look how many days did we line up with the same offensive line? We worked a lot of different combinations. No excuses, but they need continuity. They need reps, they need consistency. So the consistency will come through the common concepts. … our consistency starting up front, we need to give our guys more laps, more time on task and make sure we’re asking them to do things that they got plenty of reps in.” (Brooke Pryor)

Steelers

The Steelers’ offense was bad for the second straight week, and this time they weren’t playing Cooper Rush and the Falcons to get bailed out. Fixing the offense was a topic of conversation post-game, and QB Aaron Rodgers wasn’t short on thoughts of what could be better.

“In a game like today where there wasn’t a lot of flow to it, we need to be better,” Rodgers said via Pro Football Talk. “And that starts with me at like making sure Mike knows what’s working, what’s not working, our coaches know, and — so we can call stuff that we feel like has a better chance.”

“If there’s too much stuff in the plan, we’ve got to cut it back,” Rodgers added. “I’m always liking to push the envelope, and if I see guys doing it the right way in practice, then I feel good about it, but we’ve got to transfer the practice to the game obviously and the details gotta come with it.”

For what it’s worth, Steelers HC Mike McCarthy was on the same page as Rodgers about needing to shrink the game plan.

“We’ve got to look at the volume,” McCarthy said. “That’s Marty Schottenheimer, that was his thing. It was a great lesson for a young coach to learn, and here I am some old bastard that didn’t do it this week. If it’s not clean, you cut the volume down, and we’re not clean on offense.

“So the volume is getting cut down. That’s the first starting point, and that’s my fault. I felt it earlier in the week. We’ve got a quarterback that could play at any volume of game plan, but at the end of the day, it’s a team game. We’ve got to give Aaron better platforms to throw off of and have the opportunities because I don’t want to dink and dunk and play all day and play keep-away football.”