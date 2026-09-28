BREAKING: Dolphins Confirm Torn ACL For RB De’Von Achane

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have confirmed that RB De’Von Achane suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.

Miami feared for the worst after Achane left the game and the field test for torn ACL’s is usually pretty accurate.

The silver lining is that this is early in the season, leaving plenty of time for Achane to recover for 2027, and that he already cashed in with a big extension this offseason. Had he still been in a contract year, this would have been an even more devastating setback.

Look for the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that included a $954,509 signing bonus when Miami signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension with $32 million guaranteed.

In 2026, Achane appeared in three games for the Dolphins, rushing for 127 yards on 34 carries and no touchdowns with seven catches on 12 targets for another 49 yards.