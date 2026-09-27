Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Out With Knee Injury

The Dolphins officially ruled out RB De’Von Achane after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that included a $954,509 signing bonus.

Miami then signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension with $32 million guaranteed.

In 2026, Achane has appeared in three games for the Dolphins, rushing for 127 yards on 34 carries and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Achane as the news becomes available.