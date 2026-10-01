Steelers DL Derrick Harmon Carted Off The Field With Foot Injury

Steelers DL Derrick Harmon was carted off the field with a foot injury, according to Adam Schefter.

He’s officially listed as questionable to return.

Harmon, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired.

Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned Third Team All-Big Ten for the season.

The Steelers used the No. 21 overall pick in round one on Harmon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $17,973,604 contract that includes a $9,711,712 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Harmon has appeared in three games for the Steelers, making one start. He has 12 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.