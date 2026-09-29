Giants Looking To Remain Active In Trade Market?

Per Ryan Dunleavy, there’s buzz that the Giants are looking to remain active in the trade market after acquiring QB J.J. McCarthy from the Vikings.

Art Stapleton says the “whispers in back channels have gotten louder in DMs and texts since Sunday” regarding a potential trade for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Stapleton wouldn’t be surprised if a trade for Porter happens, though he’s not sure what the cost would be.

After a 2-1 start, Dunleavy made it clear the Giants are aggressive and thinking postseason, despite losing QB Jaxson Dart for the rest of the regular season. Porter is among the biggest names in the trade rumor mill at the moment, and they’re dealing with numerous injuries in the secondary.

The Cowboys and Lions reportedly were among the teams that reached out to Pittsburgh regarding Porter as of this weekend.

Porter has been seeking a new contract all offseason but Pittsburgh doesn’t negotiate deals in-season as a matter of team policy and that deadline has passed. He has yet to suit up for the team through three weeks.

Porter has been listed on the injury report at times for his back and other times for conditioning. He said it’s a combination of both keeping him out, as his back will flare up at times and his conditioning isn’t ready yet.

Speaking to reporters this past week, Porter did say that he will definitely play at some point this season.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the Giants and Porter as the news is available.