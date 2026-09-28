Giants Waiving QB Jake Haener, Plan To Re-Sign Him To Practice Squad

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are waiving QB Jake Haener, but he will re-sign with the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Haener is set to be the team’s third-string quarterback after they acquired J.J. McCarthy to bolster the backup behind Jameis Winston.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. However, he was waived after three seasons. The Giants signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and eventually to the active roster.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.