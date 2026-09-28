Panthers Re-Sign G Saahdiq Charles

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed G Saahdiq Charles to the practice squad.

Charles, 27, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million rookie deal with the team.

The Titans signed Charles to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as a free agent in 2024 expecting him to compete for a starting role. He retired instead and was later released after applying for reinstatement.

Charles signed with the Cowboys in 2025 but was waived coming out of the preseason. After a stint on Dallas’ practice squad, he signed with the Panthers and later signed a futures deal for the 2026 season.

Carolina released Charles with an injury settlement a few weeks into training camp this year, however.

In 2025, Charles appeared in two games for the Panthers.