Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Likely Headed To IR With Quad Injury

According to Tom Pelissero, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn suffered a serious quad injury and is expected to land on injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport adds the injury is a torn quad for Horn and he was getting a second opinion. Per Jeremy Fowler, the current expectation is for it to be a six to 12-week injury for Horn, which leaves the door open for him to return later in the season.

It’s a tough loss for Carolina which is already dealing with several major injuries.

Horn, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option at a cost of $12.472 million for 2025 when the team inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In 2026, Horn has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded six total tackles and two pass deflections.