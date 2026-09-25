Panthers Rule Out Three Defensive Players For Week 3

The Carolina Panthers officially ruled out LB Devin Lloyd (calf), LB Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), and S Nick Scott (rib) for Week 3 against the Browns.

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Three ruled out for Clevelandhttps://t.co/2G88V7xFaU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 25, 2026

Lloyd, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Utah. He signed a four-year, $12,936,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,588,441.

The Jaguars declined Lloyd’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $14.75 million fully guaranteed. The Panthers signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal in March.

In 2026, Lloyd has appeared in two games and recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.