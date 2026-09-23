Panthers Working Out Veteran RB Austin Ekeler

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers are working out veteran RB Austin Ekeler on Wednesday.

Ekeler, 30, went undrafted out of Western State in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler appeared in two games for the Commanders and rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries, along with five receptions for 38 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.