NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles talked about DE Rueben Bain after a quiet showing in his second NFL game: “I don’t think he’s completely healthy, but at the same time, he’s good enough to play, so we’ve got to get more production there.” (Greg Auman)

talked about DE after a quiet showing in his second NFL game: “I don’t think he’s completely healthy, but at the same time, he’s good enough to play, so we’ve got to get more production there.” (Greg Auman) Bowles was asked about WR Jalen McMillan only playing seven snaps in his return from injury: “He’s healthy and he’s not all the way there yet, but he’s closer to getting there. Just to get him in and try to get him juiced up and get him going was a good start.” (Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski doesn’t have a public update on the QB situation: “I have a decent idea of where we’re going, but I haven’t spoken to players yet.” (Tori McElhaney)

doesn’t have a public update on the QB situation: “I have a decent idea of where we’re going, but I haven’t spoken to players yet.” (Tori McElhaney) Stefanski talked about QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s oblique: “We will work through what that means for this week, but he’s getting better.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young has been incendiary to start his fourth season, shredding the Bears and Falcons in back-to-back weeks. Young has 648 passing yards, seven total touchdowns, and an interception. Obviously, opponent quality (or lack thereof) is a factor, but Young is still impressing because of how he’s succeeding — pushing the ball down the field and demonstrating total ownership of the offense.

“It’s no surprise at all because of the games he’s had over the last couple of years, where when he puts the whole game plan together and has that understanding and ownership and the playcaller’s intent, we’ve had amazing performances,” Panthers HC Dave Canales said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “But it’s the consistency of how it’s showing up now. And then I think the biggest thing to talk about is his ownership of what we’re doing.

“And what I’ve seen from him throughout this [summer] is a lot of conversations on the side with T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan], with [Jalen] Coker, with Xavier [Legette]. Darren [Waller] shows up, Tommy [Tremble], the tight ends, the backs. It’s just becoming his because I see him fine-tuning what our concepts really are.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said RB Jonathon Brooks is undergoing tests for his groin injury, as the team is still gathering information on its severity. (Joe Person)