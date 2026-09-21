Falcons Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons signed OL Colby Sorsdal to the practice squad on Monday, releasing C James Brockermeyer in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

WR Vinny Anthony II OL Kam Dewberry WR Dylan Drummond CB Darnay Holmes RB Cash Jones OL Riley Mahlman TE Nick Muse TE Jack Velling WR Antwane Wells Jr. OL James Thompson DE Zach Harrison DB Jammie Robinson LB Bralen Trice DT Zacch Pickens RB Khalil Herbert LB Drake Jackson OL Colby Sorsdal

Brockermeyer, 24, started his career at Alabama before transferring to TCU for a season and landing at Miami for his final season. He was named a first-team All-American and third-team All-ACC in 2025.

After going undrafted following the 2026 NFL Draft, Brockermeyer signed with the Falcons. Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason and he was re-signed to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.