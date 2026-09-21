Falcons Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons signed OL Colby Sorsdal to the practice squad on Monday, releasing C James Brockermeyer in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.
Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Vinny Anthony II
- OL Kam Dewberry
- WR Dylan Drummond
- CB Darnay Holmes
- RB Cash Jones
- OL Riley Mahlman
- TE Nick Muse
- TE Jack Velling
- WR Antwane Wells Jr.
- OL James Thompson
- DE Zach Harrison
- DB Jammie Robinson
- LB Bralen Trice
- DT Zacch Pickens
- RB Khalil Herbert
- LB Drake Jackson
- OL Colby Sorsdal
Brockermeyer, 24, started his career at Alabama before transferring to TCU for a season and landing at Miami for his final season. He was named a first-team All-American and third-team All-ACC in 2025.
After going undrafted following the 2026 NFL Draft, Brockermeyer signed with the Falcons. Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason and he was re-signed to the practice squad.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
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