BREAKING: Falcons Starting QB Michael Penix Jr. In Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons announced they are starting QB Michael Penix Jr. in Week 3 against the Packers.

Penix was fully cleared to return from his partially torn ACL in August, but the team wanted to allow him to recover properly before his return to the field. After an 0-2 start with both Penix and Tua Tagovailoa sidelined, Penix will return coming off a week where he split first-team reps.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.