NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr., Xavier Legette, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to name a starter for this week, but RB Bijan Robinson said that the team is ready for QB Michael Penix to return.

“I know we’re ready to see Mike,” Robinson said, via Falcons Wire.. “I know Mike’s ready for himself. Forget what we think. It’s him. I know he wants to play football. I pray for the guys every day, all of the quarterbacks, but I know he wants to get out there & play because it’s been a long time.“

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette had no receptions and dropped one pass in their Week 1 loss to the Bears. Carolina HC Dave Canales said Legette still needs to refine his chemistry with QB Bryce Young, but is confident things will come together.

“When the quarterback gives you an opportunity, make the play. He’ll come back to you again,” Canales said, via PanthersWire. “And it’s that confidence and it’s that chemistry with the quarterback—all those things that need to continue to build. And for XL, it’s coming. I truly believe it. And I think I’ve said this a lot of times up here, but hard work works. And that’s what I’ve seen out of him. He just grinds. He had a fantastic practice today, and he’s a part of our game plan, we’re counting on XL. I can’t wait to see him continue to take those strides.”

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough talked about the team’s slow start offensively and admitted that he has a lot to clean up.

“There was a lot to clean up just as a whole offensive unit, especially myself,” Shough said, via PFT. “I wish I would’ve just kind of gone through my operation and had cleaner feet earlier on. My feet were too quick and I was trying to be too perfect. Like I said after the game, they did a good job early on. But I feel like once I settled in — and it’s the first game, I’m not going to be perfect, there’s going to be new stuff. But I just kind of took that pressure off myself and just played football and that’s part of it. I’m still pretty early when it comes in to that aspect of it, and I had a lot of fun being able to kind of have some adversity — some of that stuff just happened. So it was good to build off that. And the whole offense, we kind of were not on the same page [in the first half] and we were able to get things going.”