Falcons QB Cooper Rush Starting Week 2

Update:

The Falcons announced QB Cooper Rush will start Week 2, with Michael Penix Jr. ruled out and Tua Tagovailoa listed as doubtful.

Coach Stefanski confirms Cooper Rush will be the starting QB on Sunday pic.twitter.com/79doTnEy28 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2026

According to Jonathan Jones, Falcons QB Cooper Rush is expected to start Week 2 against the Panthers.

Ian Rapoport confirms that Rush is taking all first-team reps in practice, and Michael Penix Jr. still isn’t ready to return from his ACL injury.

Tua Tagovailoa also missed Week 1 after suffering an oblique injury and doesn’t appear to be on track to play in Sunday’s game.

Rush, 32, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of seasons before signing a two-year extension with the team in 2023. He then signed a two-year deal with Baltimore ahead of the 2025 season.

However, the Ravens released him this past offseason and he caught on with the Falcons in July.

In 2026, Rush has appeared in one game for the Falcons and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.