Cowboys Signing RB Tyler Goodson From Falcons PS

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cowboys are signing RB Tyler Goodson off the Falcons’ practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Goodson, 25, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2023 draft. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad before being waived with an injury designation in September.

He quickly caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and bounced between their taxi squad and the practice squad for the next two seasons. Goodson re-signed a one-year extension with the Colts for 2025, but they declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

Goodson was signed by the Falcons on a one-year deal back in March.

In 2025, Goodson appeared in 11 games for the Colts and rushed nine times for 24 yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards.