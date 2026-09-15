Texans Placing LB Henry To’oTo’o On IR

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are placing LB Henry To’oTo’o on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Wilson adds To’oTo’o’s recovery is expected to take a few months after hurting his shoulder in Week 1’s loss to the Bills.

To’oTo’o, 25, started as a true freshman at Tennessee, then transferred to Alabama for his final two seasons. He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020 and 2021, and first-team in 2022.

The Texans drafted To’oTo’o with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,084,980 rookie contract that included a $244,980 signing bonus and was slated to make a base salary of $3.674 million under the Proven Performance Escalator when he signed a two-year, $16 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, he appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections.

In 2026, To’oTo’o has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two total tackles.

We’ll have more on To’oTo’o as the news becomes available.