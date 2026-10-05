Dolphins Waive RB Carlos Washington Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Washington, 27, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana following the 2023 draft. He spent the first two years on the practice squad after signing futures deals after each year but was let go in May 2026.

Washington caught on with Miami in May and started the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster for Week 4.

In 2025, Washington appeared in one game for the Falcons.