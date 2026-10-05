Eagles RB Tank Bigsby Undergoing Core Muscle Surgery, Headed To IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Eagles RB Tank Bigsby is undergoing core muscle surgery and will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Rapoport mentions that the hope is that Bigsby can be back in six weeks or possibly sooner.

Bigsby, 25, was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year rookie contract through 2026 with a base salary of $945,133 in 2024.

The Jaguars traded Bigsby to the Eagles last year for 2026 fifth and sixth round picks.

In 2025, Bigsby has appeared in four games for the Eagles and rushed for 91 yards on 28 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 10 yards receiving and a touchdown.