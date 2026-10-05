NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Jameis Winston, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 12-yard touchdown as the clock wound down.

“It was fun,” Prescott said of facing the Texans’ pass rush, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s what football is. I’ll never shy away from it. I’ll be a little sore, but I’m glad to be a little sore.”

“Perfectly fine,” Prescott added about his hand injury. “Just wrapped so it doesn’t get swollen . . . or more swollen.”

Eagles

Sean Mannion is in his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after serving as a Packers assistant in 2024-2025 and playing quarterback for the Rams, Vikings, and Seahawks. Mannion’s former teammate and current ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, recalled their time together with the Rams, saying Mannion was always intense and self-critical.

“Jared [Goff] would throw an interception, and it would almost be like it never happened,” Orlovsky said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “Sean would throw an incompletion, and he’d be like he just lost the Super Bowl.”

Orlovsky thinks Mannion is putting his “fingerprint” on the Eagles’ offense, but their offensive line still needs to improve.

“I think you’re starting to see the fingerprint on kind of what they want to be more and more,” Orlovsky said. “The offensive line’s gotta play better to really go to the next level. But I think so far … you’re encouraged.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said he heard about Mannion’s success as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach and is glad to see him get a shot as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

“It’s cool,” McVay said. “I heard what a great job he did for Matt LaFleur because Matt’s one of my closest friends. He was happy for Sean but bummed to be able to lose him. It’s cool to be able to see him in a great opportunity and a big-time job being the OC for Philly.”

Giants

Jameis Winston is slated as the Giants’ starting quarterback following Jaxson Dart‘s season-ending injury, while he’ll compete with recently acquired QB J.J. McCarthy as he learns the playbook. Winston is confident in his abilities as their quarterback and understands what he needs to do going forward.

“I know what I’m capable of, but also I know what’s required of me,” Winston said, via GiantsWire. “I can make all the throws. I can do anything I put my mind to. I’m blessed to that point. But at the same time, my job is to give the team the best chance to win.”