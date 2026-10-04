NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Makai Lemon, Jameis Winston, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was asked if Jaishawn Barham has earned the middle LB role regardless of when DeMarvion Overshown returns.

“We’re going to play that by ear,” he said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I think Jaishawn’s earning those opportunities though right now with how he’s playing. And I do think that the good thing for him has been with the green dot, it does settle him down a little bit. I think it helps him get into the focus and flow of the game … We’ll discuss it. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be flexible because of the fact that multiple guys have to wear it. But I’m very, very pleased with Jaishawn and his development.”

Schottenheimer also talked about Overshown moving back to the weak side.

“I think it goes back to what we did all training camp, all offseason, cross-training those guys in different spots. And again, for us right now, it’s more about just finding the best balance of those guys. But based on formations, the Mike versus the Dime, as we call it, is based on formation. So that’s where the cross-training comes in that we’ve worked so hard on.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said first-round WR Makai Lemon is progressing each week and thinks his role in the offense will continue to grow.

“I want individual success for all our guys. Those individual goals don’t happen, though, without team success first,” Sirianni said, via Eagles Wire. “Everything we do is going to be to help us have the best chance to win. Makai’s going to be a big part of that as we continue forward because we know he’s talented. I feel like he’s looking better each week throughout practice because that’s your best indicator of what the game’s going to look like.”

Sirianni added that Lemon’s contributions to the offense go beyond the box score.

“Of course, I’d want him to have 10 catches for 100 yards, and Smitty and Tay and whoever. That’s just the way the season goes, and we’ll see where we continue to go. I think Smitty and Tay have had a good start to the season, and there’s things that Makai’s doing that a stat sheet can’t show, and we’re pleased with where he’s continuing to go.“

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh told reporters that QB Jameis Winston would remain the starter despite the recent acquisition of QB J.J. McCarthy.

“Yes. Yes, I do,” Harbaugh replied when asked whether he believes Winston will still be the team’s starter, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Yes, I do. The plans are the plans. The opportunities that you have are the opportunities you have. No matter what, we’re going to do everything we can to make our team as strong as we can based on what options we have.”