NFC Notes: DeVonta Smith, Brian Burns, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler said the opportunity to be on an active roster and have the ability to potentially impact a game was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“The opportunity to be on the 53[-man roster] was something I couldn’t pass up,” Ekeler said, via the team’s website. “Get right back into the game is what I was looking for.”

Ekeler is intrigued by the team’s running back room and believes that he can help add another element to the unit.

“I think the more firepower we have, the better, especially at the running back position,” Ekeler said. “It’s a brutal position; you take a lot of hits, and you have a lot of different body types for different types of play schemes. That’s what I think is what’s best of what we have now.”

Eagles

DeVonta Smith is the Eagles’ sure-fire top receiver after the organization traded A.J. Brown to the Patriots in the offseason. When asked about being Philadelphia’s go-to guy, Smith said he takes “a lot of pride in it” and feels it’s at the right time in his career.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Smith said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I feel like it was time… It was time for me to go out there and show what I can do, that I can be that guy. I had the opportunity and I went out there and did it.”

Smith’s high school receivers coach, Christopher Gordon, said Smith was always a “fiery and feisty” player.

“He’s not selfish, but he’s fiery and feisty,” Gordon said. “He’s always been that guy, to where it’s ‘Give me the ball.’ You know, ‘I’m gonna make a play.'”

Smith’s high school head coach, Zephaniah Powell, said the receiver felt pressure to bulk up.

“So I get there and he gets up off the ground. I say, ‘DeVonta, what are you doing?’ He said, ‘Well, you know, Coach, I’m a little slighter of build, so I know I have to get bigger. So every time I see my reflection, no matter if it’s in a window or water puddle or whatever, I drop down to do pushups,'” Powell said. “I say, ‘You do this every day, all day? He says ‘Yes sir, and plus I’m in the weight room as well.'”

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3. Fellow OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said it hurts to lose Burns and is focused on helping fill in for the veteran edge rusher.

“It definitely hurts, man,” Thibodeaux said, via GiantsWire. “Having Burns go down, he gives so much to the game. He gives so much to the room. I’m definitely wishing him a speedy recovery… I’ve just got to play my game. I’ve got to command, and I’ve got to make my presence known.”

When asked if playing a more traditional edge role will help him, Thibodeaux said he’s glad to be able to focus on one position.

“I would say definitely, just being able to kind of focus on one job and be out there and be able to deliver for the team,” Thibodeaux said.