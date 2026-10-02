Eagles Officially Rule Out Six Players For Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they ruled out WR DeVonta Smith, LB Zack Baun, WR Hollywood Brown, TE Dallas Goedert, S Marcus Epps, and OT Fred Johnson for Week 4 against the Rams.

With Smith, Goedert and Brown sidelined, rookie WR Makai Lemon could have an opportunity to take on more of a target share.

It was reported on Thursday that there was not much optimism that Smith would be able to play on Sunday as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Smith, 27, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior and became the first receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Eagles took Smith with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $20,141,390 rookie contract that included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.

From there, he signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the team in 2024.

In 2026, Smith has appeared in three games for the Eagles and has caught 19 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown.