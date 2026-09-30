Eagles LB Zack Baun In Concussion Protocol

Eagles LB Zack Baun and is the concussion protocol, according to Zach Berman.

Berman adds that Baun would’ve been absent on Wednesday if the Eagles held practice.

Baun, 29, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Saints out of Wisonsin. He signed a four-year, $4,811,188 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024 before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles.

He’s in the second year of a three-year, $51 million deal that he signed with Philadelphia in 2025.

In 2026, Baun has appeared in three games for the Eagles, making three starts. He has 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Baun as the news is available.