NFC Notes: Sonny Styles, Jalyx Hunt, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders first-round LB Sonny Styles had the best game of his young career in Week 3, going for a forced fumble and an interception in the team’s upset of the Seahawks. Styles was focused more on the win than his performance, but feels he has plenty left to unlock in his game.

“I was glad to get a win,” Styles said, via the Commanders Wire. “I hate losing, like you said, didn’t really have too much in college. But, you know, it’s the NFL; it’s a hard league. Every week, the teams are really good. Even teams when you get deep in the season that have really bad records, they’re still a good team, so you’ve got to earn each and every win.”

“I think there’s still more plays to be made. I don’t think I’m anywhere near like where I want to be, so the emphasis for me is to just keep getting better each and every week. I think you gotta be real with yourself, hard on yourself, but at the same time, like you said, third week playing in the NFL, so you gotta give yourself some grace too. But you know, I’m always looking to get better.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is no acceptable explanation for why the team fell to a game-winning field goal against the Ravens in Brazil.

“There’s no explanation that you’re satisfied with,” Jones said. “None. Let’s be sure that we all understand that. They don’t have one that they’re satisfied with. We made mistakes during that time, there’s no question about it. There’s no explanation. There’s an evaluation of how to not make the same mistakes again, which is what you should be doing. We can’t get that back. No way to get it back. What you can do is use it — if there’s any aspect of it that you want to just not even think happened. Any aspect of it, use it to get better.”

Eagles

Eagles pass rusher Jalyx Hunt led the team in sacks and interceptions last season and is looking to do the same once again in 2026.

“Last year was just a reflection of the work I put in,” Hunt said, via The Athletic. “I don’t think there’s any type of ‘breakout,’ but it’s me, and y’all are starting to see the type of plays I can make and the type of player I can be. I never didn’t think I would be a dominant force; it was just a matter of time. I’m getting close to what I envisioned myself being, which is a dominant player.”

“I think he has narrowed in on his identity and who he wants to be as a player, which is very important as a third-year player,” Eagles edge rusher coach Jeremiah Washburn said of Hunt. “I think, in Year 3, (Hunt said) ‘…this is who I’m going to be, and really leaned into it.’ I respect him for that, and we continually talk about that.”