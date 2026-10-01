NFC Notes: Joey Porter Jr., Jayden Daniels, Kenny Moore, Odell Beckham, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and RB Rachaad White (shoulder) is still receiving treatment for his injury, per John Keim.

said QB (elbow) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and RB (shoulder) is still receiving treatment for his injury, per John Keim. Quinn said they want to see how Daniels looks in practice before deciding on the quarterback position for Week 4, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Quinn added that they do not intend on rushing Daniels back into the lineup: “We’re not going to put him out there before he’s ready. But him being back on the field, man, that’s a good step for us. And we’ll take it from there.” (Jhabvala)

As for RB Austin Ekeler (Achilles), Quinn said it’s still “too early to call” if Ekeler is available for Week 4, but they are “definitely pumped he’s back,” per Keim.

(Achilles), Quinn said it’s still “too early to call” if Ekeler is available for Week 4, but they are “definitely pumped he’s back,” per Keim. Quinn said they’ll continue to use CBs Rasul Douglas and Fabian Moreau as their outside options, while Mike Sainristil will line up at nickel: “I think that’s the best thing for right now.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

The Cowboys settled for a field goal late in their 34-31 loss to the Ravens after having 1st-and-goal from the two, which led to Baltimore landing their game-winning field goal. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said there is “no explanation” for how they handled the final seconds of the game and wants their coaching staff to learn from their mistakes.

“There is no explanation you’re satisfied with. None,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Let’s be sure that we all understand that. [The coaches] don’t have one that they’re satisfied with. … But there’s an evaluation of how not to make the same mistakes again. You can’t get that back. [There’s] no way to get it back. What you can do is use it … to get better. That’s what’s being done.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he had a good conversation with Jones about the mistakes they made and remains “aligned very closely” with the owner.

“I’m man enough to take mistakes. I make a lot of mistakes. I’m certainly not perfect,” Schottenheimer said. “And I know one thing, Jerry and I had a very good conversation about it. I explained it. He understands. He understands that there was a mistake that was made, and he was terrific. Great, sound advice. I value him. He’s been around the game a long time, just like I have, and he’s seen a lot of stuff. And so to me, that shows that he and I are aligned very closely. This will make me better. I’ll be better. And again, I’m looking forward to lining up and playing this week against the Texans.”

Schottenheim thinks he “overcoached” QB Dak Prescott on his 3rd-and-goal decision to throw the ball away.

“I trust Dak Prescott completely, so it was the word that I chose, which I’m not going to give away,” Schottenheimer said. “The words that we say have meaning, and when I said the word, it put him into a mindset that he doesn’t play with. He doesn’t play that way. He doesn’t play the game that way. And so that’s what I would change.”

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports there is a condition on the 2027 sixth-rounder to Pittsburgh in the CB Joey Porter Jr. trade that he has to be on the game day roster for two games for the pick to go through.

Jr. trade that he has to be on the game day roster for two games for the pick to go through. Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys won’t immediately extend Porter, as they plan to have him play and make an impact before letting the contract take care of itself.

Cowboys DC Christian Parker is “really excited” about adding Porter because “He fits well,” but isn’t sure if he’ll play in Week 4. (Jon Machota)

is “really excited” about adding Porter because “He fits well,” but isn’t sure if he’ll play in Week 4. (Jon Machota) Parker called Porter a boundary eraser: “He’s a high-level coverage player. He plays at a great length. He has a lot of experience with a lot of high level receivers. You have evidence of how he does in that environment… We’ll be able to add different packages together where certain guys are in different spots.” ( Jane Slater

He reflected on the defensive play call from Week 3 which allowed Baltimore to set up a game-winning field goal in just seven seconds: “Losing is tough. Losing the way we did is even tougher, especially when you know you play a big part of that too. So, you know, the best thing you can do is get back to work and try to get the next one.” (Ed Werder)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni took responsibility for the team’s loss against Chicago on Monday Night Football.

“As I look back at that, I should have went for it there,” Sirianni said of his decision to punt, via The Athletic. “Didn’t like that decision.”

“I think we all have to own that loss right there,” Sirianni continued. “I don’t think anybody coached well. I don’t think anyone played well. That was a true team loss. … I have to look at myself first. We weren’t ready to coach, we weren’t ready to play, and that ultimately starts and ends with me.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts also weighing in on the situation involving backup QB Andy Dalton throwing an interception while he was forced off the field for a concussion check.

“Practically, emotionally and competitively, (I felt) in the right place to go out there and compete,” Hurts told reporters of the concussion check. “Can’t just bring attention to that moment. There’s a whole bunch of other players in the game that hold ourselves very accountable. And I think for me, situationally, I didn’t play to my standard. I didn’t play to my standard, so take full accountability in that.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports that part of the reason the Eagles promoted DB Kenny Moore II from the practice squad to the active roster was other teams being interested in signing him. The Cowboys were later reported to be among those interested in Moore.

from the practice squad to the active roster was other teams being interested in signing him. The Cowboys were later reported to be among those interested in Moore. Garafolo notes that Moore wanted to stay in Philadelphia and the team is ready to “work him into the defense.”

Moore said he had interest elsewhere before signing to the active roster, but preferred to remain in Philadelphia: “Yeah, it was a crazy day yesterday. Honestly, I guess everybody was just waiting to for me to go to practice, I don’t know. It was weird because we’ve had all offseason to do that, you know? …After being here for a week, I feel very comfortable with my coaches, and I love it here, and I want to see this opportunity through. I didn’t want to just pick up and go again.” (Zach Berman)

Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio talked about Moore being an option at safety as well: “He’s a down-the-line possibility, maybe. He’s really never played safety in his career, so it’d be some heavy lifting for him on the immediate return.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh‘s first season in New York is already off to a rough start, as the team has lost QB Jaxson Dart and DE Brian Burns for the rest of the year in consecutive weeks.

“We’re not the only team that faces losses and will face losses,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “We got our quarterback one week and probably our top defensive player the next week, it’s shocking. But you’ve got to overcome the shock, and you’ve got to overcome and find a way to play the next game and win the game. I feel bad for Brian, more than anything. My heart breaks for him.”

“Not just a great player, in many ways the leader of the defense,” Harbaugh continued on Burns. “You hate to see it, and for him, too, he was just such a rock for us. Freaky play, turning the corner, puts his foot in the ground, gets hit in the side at the same time. Doesn’t look like much at the time, like these knee injuries don’t, these crazy contact injuries. Just a tough deal, but one we’ve got to deal with. You feel it, it hurts emotionally. You feel it more for the player than for the team.”

Harbaugh wishes they could have made it work better with WR Odell Beckham Jr., but admitted they weren’t getting enough, blaming the staff first and foremost: “We just weren’t getting enough. It just wasn’t working for us… Nothing about Odell, nothing that he could do in that sense. It’s just we weren’t able to get it done, make it fit, make it work, whatever you want to call it. I was hoping we could, and we didn’t.” (Charlotte Carroll)

Jr., but admitted they weren’t getting enough, blaming the staff first and foremost: “We just weren’t getting enough. It just wasn’t working for us… Nothing about Odell, nothing that he could do in that sense. It’s just we weren’t able to get it done, make it fit, make it work, whatever you want to call it. I was hoping we could, and we didn’t.” (Charlotte Carroll) Harbaugh called RB Tyrone Tracy day-to-day with a knee injury but doesn’t think it will be serious, while he thinks OT Andrew Thomas will be fine with the same groin injury. (Dan Duggan)

day-to-day with a knee injury but doesn’t think it will be serious, while he thinks OT will be fine with the same groin injury. (Dan Duggan) Jordan Schultz reports the Lions and Giants also showed interest to Pittsburgh regarding CB Joey Porter Jr. before he was moved to Dallas.

Jr. before he was moved to Dallas. Giants DC Dennard Wilson said new LB Jihad Ward will play inside and outside because of his versatility. (Jordan Raanan)