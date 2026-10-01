Joey Porter Jr. Could Make Cowboys’ Debut In Week 4

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s a chance new Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. could make his debut on Sunday in Week 4 against the Texans.

Schefter brought up Dallas’ depleted secondary and mentioned that the Cowboys are going to work with Porter to get him ready for Sunday. He was recently ruled out for Thursday night’s game when he was with Pittsburgh due to a recurring back problem.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that includes a $3,995,158 signing bonus and was traded to the Cowboys for a second-round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.