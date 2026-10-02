NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders are coming off a big 33-31 win over the Seahawks in Week 3 despite being without starting QB Jayden Daniels. When asked about OC David Blough‘s performance, HC Dan Quinn called it “consistent” and was glad to see them play complementary football.

“I thought one thing that was consistent, that was good, I thought he really stuck with the run,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire. “And if we’re gonna be a complementary team, that’s not an easy group to do it against, especially with the interior of their group. So, staying in that, I thought it was a big deal. And then at the end, I thought that was when David and Marcus really had their space to go. Here’s a two-minute that, they really managed it well in terms of how we use the clock, get to the third downs, and then converting those two third downs, that was it. But in that space, I felt like that’s when, like, David and Marcus, you knew kind of what calls to expect almost based on where they’re at.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was non-committal when asked who the backup quarterback will be moving forward but reiterated his support for QB Andy Dalton after a costly interception in the endzone.

“You know, I have a lot of faith in both of those guys,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “Obviously, what happened in the game, we don’t want turnovers by anybody. . . . We can’t turn the ball over. We did in that situation, and we lost points because of it. But I still have faith in Tanner, in Andy, in how [rookie] Cole [Payton] is developing. I still have faith in that room.”

Giants

When appearing on SNY’s NYG411, Connor Hughes said he heard rumblings that J.J. McCarthy wasn’t pleased with how well Sam Darnold performed with the Vikings after he got hurt as a rookie in 2024 and some “jealousy” emerged, similar to when Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2017 following Carson Wentz‘s injury.

“I had heard rumblings, a lot of this, that when Sam Darnold had the season that he did after J.J. McCarthy went down, that didn’t sit particularly well with J.J. because J.J. was shaping up to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback as a rookie,” Hughes said. “He had shown promise his first year, there were moments that looked good and then when he got hurt and was missing the season, and Sam took over, it wasn’t necessarily like, ‘I believe in Sam. Let’s go Sam. Let’s go get it.’ It kind of reminded me a little bit of the Carson Wentz/Nick Foles situation in Philadelphia where there was some jealousy and that jealousy rubbed off on some teammates.”

Hughes mentioned that McCarthy’s relationship with Minnesota began to deteriorate after he was unable to replicate Darnold’s production the following season.

“When the Vikings decided to let Sam walk and roll with J.J. and it didn’t just immediately pick up where they left off with Sam, I think that started to deteriorate. J.J.’s a little bit of an eccentric person. He has rubbed people the wrong way at times because he’s a little unique and interested in different things,” Hughes said.