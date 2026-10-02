Commanders Officially Rule Out Four Players For Week 4

The Washington Commanders announced they’ve ruled out QB Jayden Daniels, S Nick Cross, G Sam Cosmi, and RB Rachaad White for Week 4 against the Colts.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced this morning that Daniels is out, setting up QB Marcus Mariota to start again.

Daniels dislocated his elbow in Week 2 and didn’t start the team’s Week 3 win over Seattle. He practiced in limited fashion on both Wednesday and Thursday but will ultimately miss at least another game before returning to game action.

Daniels, 25, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Daniels has appeared in two games and completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed 12 times for 100 yards.