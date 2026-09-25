Commanders Have Not Discussed IR For Jayden Daniels, Surgery Not On The Table

The Commanders are set to start QB Marcus Mariota for the next few games after QB Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2. Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport reported Washington was hoping Daniels would avoid injured reserve and return before missing four weeks.

Commanders GM Adam Peters spoke on Daniels and echoed Rapoport’s reports, while also saying they aren’t considering surgery at the moment.

“As of right now surgery is not on the table and we have not discussed IR,” Peters said, via JP Finlay.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington is considering Daniels week-to-week after further evaluations and imaging. Both Daniels and the Commanders are looking for him to return as soon as possible, according to Schefter.

Daniels, 25, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Daniels had appeared in one game and completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Daniels as the news is available.