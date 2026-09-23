NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

It has now been confirmed that Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered another elbow injury, and it is now time for veteran backup QB Marcus Mariota to start once again.

“I mean, at the end of the day, it’s my job,” Mariota said, via The Athletic. “I just never want it to be in these types of circumstances. With as much experience that I’ve had, I feel comfortable. … I really like what Coach Blough’s doing. I believe in this system, and we’ll get this thing working.”

“For me, early on in my career, you try to just suppress those feelings and those emotions,” Mariota added about Daniels being injured. “But I think at the end of the day, I found you just have to kind of be vulnerable and talk about how you feel. My first inkling is just thinking about the guy, you know what I mean? Like, you worry, you think about his mental (well-being). You think (about) what he’s gone through. So, yeah, you go through all those emotions, and I wasn’t afraid to go through that.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott became the Cowboys’ all-time leader in touchdown passes with 249, surpassing QB Tony Romo and drawing the praise of team owner Jerry Jones.

“Sometimes it’s great being naïve, and I was a little naïve just growing up thinking that I could do this and I could do that, but yet I think it puts such an insurmountable belief in my head that I can accomplish whatever I want to accomplish,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “And any thought that I said or anything that I wanted to do, I mentioned it and I said it out loud. I had a mom and I had brothers who poured gas on those thoughts, who told me I could. And as I said, you can call it arrogance, you can call it confidence, belief, whatever you need to. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have those thoughts, if I didn’t believe in myself like that. And I just encourage the next little kid out there who comes from the trailer park in Louisiana or wherever he may come from and doesn’t know if he can do it or have the resources or have the family that you’re right, believe in what you want to believe in and find the people that support that, and you can do it.”

“I just think it’s such a statement for how he did it, how he does it,” Jones noted. “And he does it with hard, hard work. And he makes it look pretty easy out there. But anybody that knows … you guys that see him at practice and training camp [know] that he’s the hardest-working guy on the team. So I’m proud for him.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was proud of the way QB Jalen Hurts performed despite comments from Titans DT Jeffery Simmons that Hurts wouldn’t be able to stay in the pocket.

“I love our guys, so of course my natural instinct is, ‘Oh, I want to fight,'” Sirianni said after the game, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “But when you get wrapped into the battle of words or revenge or whatever it is, anger, that s— lasts about two minutes in a game. It does. At the end of the day, the fundamentals take over, the situational awareness takes over, you playing together as a team, your toughness takes over, because that all fades. [In critical moments] it’s a sense of belief. It’s more like a knowing. I know he’s going to go down and lead us, I know he’s going to make the right reads, I know he’s going to make the right throws. He’s going to do the right things and ball out, and that’s what he did.”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley after leaving Week 2 with a stinger: “I’m alright… We’ll know more later in the week.” (Zach Berman)