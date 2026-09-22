Commanders Hope Jayden Daniels Can Avoid IR, Expected To Start Marcus Mariota Multiple Games

The Commanders are set to start QB Marcus Mariota in Week 3 after QB Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave an update on the quarterback situation in Washington. Rapoport said Mariota is expected to start multiple games in Daniels’ absence as he seeks opinions on his next steps.

Rapoport feels the biggest decision is whether Daniels will go on injured reserve or try to return in the four-week window. He also mentions Daniels would likely wear a brace on his left arm should he return in the next few weeks.

Mariota, 32, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season. He’s returned on one-year deals in 2025 and 2026.

In 2025, Mariota appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 50 times for 297 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels, 25, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Daniels had appeared in one game and completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Daniels as the news is available.