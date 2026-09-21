Commanders Expected To Start Marcus Mariota In Week 3

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to start QB Marcus Mariota in Week 3 against the Seahawks.

Washington QB Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow on Sunday and is gathering more information about his timeline, according to Schefter.

Mariota, 32, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season. He’s returned on one-year deals in 2025 and 2026.

In 2025, Mariota appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 50 times for 297 yards and a touchdown.