NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels underwent imaging of his elbow on Monday and will seek opinions from numerous experts throughout the week to determine next steps.

underwent imaging of his elbow on Monday and will seek opinions from numerous experts throughout the week to determine next steps. Washington HC Dan Quinn said S Nick Cross stayed overnight in Dallas after Week 2 with an internal injury, and he has been discharged and is heading back to DC. (JP Finlay)

said S stayed overnight in Dallas after Week 2 with an internal injury, and he has been discharged and is heading back to DC. (JP Finlay) Regarding other injured players, Quinn said, “all signs look good to go,” regarding LT Brandon Coleman . Quinn also mentioned they “anticipate [DT Javon Kinlaw ] will be limited” and said he needs an MRI on his shoulder. (Finlay)

. Quinn also mentioned they “anticipate [DT ] will be limited” and said he needs an MRI on his shoulder. (Finlay) Quinn also revealed that OL Sam Cosmi is in concussion protocol. (Finlay)

is in concussion protocol. (Finlay) On quarterback, Quinn said they haven’t discussed bringing in a veteran to back up Marcus Mariota yet, but that could change once they learn more about Daniels’ timeline. (John Keim)

yet, but that could change once they learn more about Daniels’ timeline. (John Keim) Daniels didn’t get surgery on his elbow last year because there reportedly wasn’t ligament damage or any reason for surgery, according to Keim.

Eagles

The Eagles stand at 2-0 through two weeks, but they managed only 89 rushing yards in a close win over the Titans in Week 2. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni wasn’t willing to blame the run-game shortcomings on any one factor and feels it will take everyone to get things back on track.

“In the run game, like everything in football, it takes just collaboration from every piece,” Sirianni said, via the team’s YouTube. “From coaching to playing. It’s not just on the backs or the O line. I think when the run game’s going really well, people tend to say, ‘Hey, the backs and the O line are doing really well.’ Well, it takes everybody. That is true, and then it also takes the tight ends, and it takes the quarterback and it takes the wide receivers. So, it is a full team effort and coaches as well, and we have to be better as a whole there. We’re going to continue to work like crazy to get to that portion. We’ve found ways to win the first two games, but we know we’re capable of being better in the run game.”

Sirianni does think they’ve been close to creating explosives but haven’t taken advantage of those chances.

“I think there’s elements of it being close, too. There’s some things of [it] being close, but when you’re close and you’re on the verge of creating some explosives, when you get the looks that — they’re going to junk it up enough that when you get the looks that are really good looks, you’ve got to make them pay when they’re in that. And we’re close. We are close. But it goes back to when you’re close, it’s never just one thing. It’s the entire group working as a whole. We have to be committed to it still and keep grinding away at it, but we know we have room to improve there in our run game.”

Giants

It was revealed on Tuesday that Giants QB Jaxson Dart‘s knee injury was worse than originally thought and he would need to miss an extended period of time, possibly even the season. Dart tried to reenter the game but later returned to the sideline wearing street clothes after the team wouldn’t allow it.

“We’ll know more [Tuesday],” HC John Harbaugh said following the injury, via ESPN. “That’s in the neighborhood of it. We’ll get an MRI [Tuesday] and have a real good feel for it.”

“He’s going to be OK,” GM Joe Schoen told ESPN at halftime.

“We talked, and we have a long season,” Giants RB Cam Skattebo replied when asked about Dart. “So, if he feels like he can go play, then let him go play. If it’s better for him to sit out and take a little rest to be healthy and be ready to go and be himself 100%, then I think that is the right decision. So the doctors looked at him and said, ‘Hey, you should probably sit out there,’ and that was the decision they made. He obviously probably wasn’t OK with it. He came out [to the sideline], gave us some energy and did what he had to do.”